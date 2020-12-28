Italian automaker Ferrari is expected to launch its first SUV, the Purosangue, sometime in late 2021. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing its key design highlights. As per the video, the four-wheeler will have a sloping roofline, blacked-out B-pillars, and wrap-around taillights, among other details. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ferrari Purosangue: At a glance

The Ferrari Purosangue will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. The premium SUV will be flanked on the sides by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A raked window and quad exhaust tips will be present on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Power and performance

The power figures of the Ferrari Purosangue are currently unknown. However, it is expected to be powered by a 3.9-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that could generate around 659hp of maximum power. A hybrid powertrain is also on the cards.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much information is available regarding the interiors of the Ferrari Purosangue SUV. However, it should have a luxurious cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD, should also be present.

Information Pricing and availability