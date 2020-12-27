Austrian automaker KTM will launch the next-generation version of its RC 200 motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, a spy image of the upcoming bike has surfaced online, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the image, it will come with a halogen headlight, new graphics and stickers, and an updated windscreen, among others. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 KTM RC 200: At a glance

The 2021 KTM RC 200 will have a revamped front fascia, featuring a KTM RC8-inspired headlight cluster, a halogen headlamp, fairing-mounted LED turn indicators, a sloping fuel tank, a raised windscreen, and eye-catching body graphics as well as stickers. The bike will house a fully digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. And, it will run on orange-rimmed alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM RC 200 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.9hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 19.2Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM RC 200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 43mm WP-USD forks at the front and a WP mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?