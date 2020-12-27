Last updated on Dec 27, 2020, 07:02 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM will launch the next-generation version of its RC 200 motorbike in India next year.
In the latest development, a spy image of the upcoming bike has surfaced online, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the image, it will come with a halogen headlight, new graphics and stickers, and an updated windscreen, among others.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 KTM RC 200 will have a revamped front fascia, featuring a KTM RC8-inspired headlight cluster, a halogen headlamp, fairing-mounted LED turn indicators, a sloping fuel tank, a raised windscreen, and eye-catching body graphics as well as stickers.
The bike will house a fully digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. And, it will run on orange-rimmed alloy wheels.
The 2021 KTM RC 200 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.9hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 19.2Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM RC 200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 43mm WP-USD forks at the front and a WP mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The new-generation KTM RC 200 should be up for grabs in India by March 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the current model, which sports a price-figure of Rs. 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
