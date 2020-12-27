Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to launch its next-generation Scorpio SUV in India around mid-2021, following the debut of the XUV500 (facelift). As for the highlights, the upcoming car will have a sporty look and shall get an upmarket cabin with a host of features. Its engine and gearbox choices will be shared with the new Thar. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra Scorpio: At a glance

The 2021 Scorpio will be built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the Thar and shall feature a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air vent. There will be rounded projector headlights and vertically-placed taillamps, for lighting. The SUV will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel/alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Scorpio should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.2-liter diesel mill that makes 132hp and 300Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol motor that generates 152hp and 300Nm(MT)/320Nm(AT). Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As per an earlier report, the 2021 Scorpio will get a refreshed dark brown and black 7-seater cabin with a sunroof, a bench seat in the second row, and a power steering wheel. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera will be there to ensure passengers' safety. Also, the car will pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Information What about the pricing?