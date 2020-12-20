Last updated on Dec 20, 2020, 10:09 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to launch its next-generation Scorpio SUV in India in the second quarter of 2021.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing its key highlights.
As per the images, it shall ride on 17-inch steel wheels and have a dark brown and black cabin, among other changes.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio should be built on a ladder frame chassis and feature a multi-slat grille, wide air dam, and a muscular bonnet.
The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch steel wheels (only on lower trims). For lighting, there should be projector headlights and LED taillamps.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.
The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 160hp of maximum power. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The 2021 Scorpio will have a dark brown and black 7-seater cabin with beige upholstery, a bench seat in the second row, a sunroof, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV will house a multicolored speedometer and a touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
For safety, there should be multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.
The new Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India next year. It should carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 12.42 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.