Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to launch its next-generation Scorpio SUV in India in the second quarter of 2021. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing its key highlights. As per the images, it shall ride on 17-inch steel wheels and have a dark brown and black cabin, among other changes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra Scorpio: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio should be built on a ladder frame chassis and feature a multi-slat grille, wide air dam, and a muscular bonnet. The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch steel wheels (only on lower trims). For lighting, there should be projector headlights and LED taillamps. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,680mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 160hp of maximum power. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Scorpio will have a dark brown and black 7-seater cabin with beige upholstery, a bench seat in the second row, a sunroof, and a power steering wheel. The SUV will house a multicolored speedometer and a touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there should be multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?