South Korean automaker SYM is expected to launch its Joymax Z 300 maxi-scooter in India around mid-2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the bike was spied testing by BikeDekho, revealing its key design highlights. The two-wheeler will have an adjustable windscreen, a bulbous apron, and decent under-seat storage, among other features. Here's our roundup.

Design SYM Joymax Z 300: At a glance

The SYM Joymax Z 300 will have a sporty look, featuring a bulbous apron with an integrated headlamp and indicators, a contoured seat, a large adjustable windshield, and a lengthy exhaust. The maxi-scooter will pack a twin-pod analog instrument cluster with a digital inset, and an apron-mounted compartment with a USB charging port. It shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The SYM Joymax Z 300 will draw power from a 278.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 26.92hp at 8,000rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill will be mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the SYM Joymax Z 300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?