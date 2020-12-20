Volvo is all set to launch the new S60 in March 2021 while bookings will start from January. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Volvo had deferred the launch by around six months. However, the car is finally here and we have driven it. The third-generation S60 debuts new luxury as well as safety features while being more spacious and comfortable. Here's our review.

Exteriors New Volvo S60: At a glance

The new S60 gets Volvo's latest design cues while also being slightly longer than other sedans in its class. Just like the bigger S90, it has the signature "Thor's Hammer" lights at the front while the surfacing around the car is very sleek. We also love the 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, which lend it a sportier stance. Overall, the S60 epitomizes Scandinavian flair.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The interiors of the S60 are delightfully different from its rivals as it concentrates on removing clutter with much success. The nerve center is a 9-inch vertical touchscreen panel that houses all of the controls. There are a few physical buttons and the overall build quality is exceptional. The feature list includes wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Safety features The S60 offers radar-based safety features as well

Volvo is synonymous with safety and the S60 is loaded with radar-based safety features. The Pilot Assist feature is interesting as the car drives by itself on well-marked highways and can apply the brakes if it senses a possible collision. We also tried the adaptive cruise control where it maintains a set speed/distance to the car in front.

Power and performance How does it drive?

The S60 is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which develops 190hp/300Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Unlike its rivals, the S60 is front-wheel-drive and that changes the dynamic behavior of the car. It is clearly tuned for comfort. Whether highways or city lanes, the S60 offers a pliant ride, thanks to the light steering and the refined engine.

Our verdict Is it worth the money?