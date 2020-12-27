Toyota is gearing up to launch the 2021 Fortuner SUV in India on January 6, 2021. In the latest development, the variant details and interior color options of the car have been leaked (via RushLane). As per the report, the Fortuner (facelift) will be offered in a total of 10 variants, including nine models for the Standard trim and a single Legender variant.

Exteriors 2021 Toyota Fortuner: At a glance

Toyota Fortuner (facelift) will feature a large grille with mesh pattern, a muscular bonnet, a reworked bumper, and a roof-mounted spoiler on the rear. For lighting, it will have sleek LED headlamps and wrap-around taillights. The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Legender trim will have an angular black grille and 20-inch wheels.

Information Exterior color options will include eight monotone shades

The standard Fortuner will be offered in Super White, Pearl White, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Phantom Brown, Avant Garde Bronze, and Sparkling Black monotones while the single Pearl White with Matte Black dual-tone finish will be exclusive to the Legender trim.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner will offer a spacious cabin with Black or Chamois finish on the Standard version and dual-tone Black and Maroon for the Legender model. It will get leather upholstery, wireless charging, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there will be a 360-degree-view camera, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will come with two engine options: a 2.7-liter petrol motor that produces 164hp/245Nm and a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel unit that delivers 204hp/500Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Depending on the model, buyers will be able to pick two or four-wheel-drive configuration.

Information What about the price?