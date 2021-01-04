Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2021 version of its 250 Adventure motorbike in Malaysia. The two-wheeler is similar to the India-specific model and comes with a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 248cc, single-cylinder engine sourced from the 250 Duke that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 KTM 250 Adventure: At a glance

The 2021 KTM 250 Adventure sits on a steel split trellis frame and features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a black-and-white instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM 250 Adventure motorbike draws power from a 248cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 30hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by WP APEX forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?