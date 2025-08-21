Lilly Singh joins Hasan Minhaj's Netflix Bollywood dance film

The film also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, and Sasha Bhasin. Lena Khan will direct the Netflix original. The film is a production of Minhaj and Venkataramanujam under their banner 186K Films.

Significance

The significance of dance teams

While not much is known about the details of the upcoming film, it can be deduced that it'll be a story about celebrating culture, bonds, and more. Across numerous college campuses, dance teams have become hubs for South Asian community building and cultural connection. Meanwhile, the project was reportedly initially slated as an Amazon MGM release, which later transitioned to Netflix.