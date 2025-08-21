Lilly Singh joins Hasan Minhaj's Netflix Bollywood dance film
What's the story
Comedian Lilly Singh has been added to the cast of Netflix's upcoming film, Best of the Best. The movie, a coming-of-age story centered around competitive Bollywood dancing, is written by and stars comedian Hasan Minhaj. It follows two childhood friends who join their college's Bollywood dance team, only to find themselves in an unexpectedly intense competition.
Film details
A look at other cast members
The film also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, and Sasha Bhasin. Lena Khan will direct the Netflix original. The film is a production of Minhaj and Venkataramanujam under their banner 186K Films.
Significance
The significance of dance teams
While not much is known about the details of the upcoming film, it can be deduced that it'll be a story about celebrating culture, bonds, and more. Across numerous college campuses, dance teams have become hubs for South Asian community building and cultural connection. Meanwhile, the project was reportedly initially slated as an Amazon MGM release, which later transitioned to Netflix.