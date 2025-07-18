Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hasan Minhaj to star in Netflix comedy

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia are set to star alongside Hasan Minhaj in the upcoming Netflix comedy film, Best of the Best, reported Variety. The movie is directed by Lena Khan and written by Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam. It tells the story of two childhood friends who join their college's competitive Bollywood dance team, only to find out that winning a national championship is tougher than they thought.

Production details Khan, Minhaj, Venkataramanujam serve as producers Minhaj and Venkataramanujam are producing Best of the Best under their banner 186K Films, with Jonathan Eirich from Rideback also on board as a producer. Ryan Halprin is serving as an executive producer for Rideback. This film marks a reunion for Khan and Ramakrishnan, who previously worked together on Never Have I Ever.

Career highlights Ramakrishnan, Kedia's previous work and upcoming projects Ramakrishnan is best known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. She has also lent her voice to projects like Turning Red and Big Mouth. She will next be seen in Freakier Friday with Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Julia Butters. Kedia will appear in the upcoming film Everything to Me, starring Victoria Pedretti, Judy Greer, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.