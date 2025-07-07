Vir Das returns with polished punchlines in 'Fool Volume' trailer

Vir Das is back with his fifth Netflix special, titled Fool Volume. The show will premiere on July 18 and is a multi-city production shot across Mumbai, New York, and London. The show features Das's trademark humor and candidness as he tackles issues like creative burnout and rediscovering joy and purpose through comedy. Netflix dropped its trailer on Monday.

Special journey Show is a celebration of the shared language of laughter Das described Fool Volume as "a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos." He added, "For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines - it's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York or Mumbai laughter sounds the same." The show is a "celebration of this shared language of finding joy in chaos and meaning in absurdity."

Creative shift How losing his voice affected Das's special Fool Volume represents a major creative shift for Das, going beyond the usual multi-city format. He called it "the biggest show of his career," but he lost his voice just weeks before production started, both literally and creatively. This setback inspired his most introspective special yet. The show is filled with deadpan comedy and playful jabs that will keep viewers hooked while also exploring the emotional undercurrent of how laughter can serve as a therapeutic tool.

Major milestone First Indian comedian to cross 5 Netflix specials milestone As the first Indian comedian to cross the landmark of five Netflix specials, Fool Volume is a major milestone for Das. With shows like Abroad Understanding, Losing It, For India, and the Emmy-winning Landing, he has consistently pioneered the spread of Indian comedy to audiences worldwide. As the trailer teases, Das is here to make you not only laugh, but think.