Vir Das returns with polished punchlines in 'Fool Volume' trailer
What's the story
Vir Das is back with his fifth Netflix special, titled Fool Volume. The show will premiere on July 18 and is a multi-city production shot across Mumbai, New York, and London. The show features Das's trademark humor and candidness as he tackles issues like creative burnout and rediscovering joy and purpose through comedy. Netflix dropped its trailer on Monday.
Special journey
Show is a celebration of the shared language of laughter
Das described Fool Volume as "a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos." He added, "For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines - it's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York or Mumbai laughter sounds the same." The show is a "celebration of this shared language of finding joy in chaos and meaning in absurdity."
Creative shift
How losing his voice affected Das's special
Fool Volume represents a major creative shift for Das, going beyond the usual multi-city format. He called it "the biggest show of his career," but he lost his voice just weeks before production started, both literally and creatively. This setback inspired his most introspective special yet. The show is filled with deadpan comedy and playful jabs that will keep viewers hooked while also exploring the emotional undercurrent of how laughter can serve as a therapeutic tool.
Major milestone
First Indian comedian to cross 5 Netflix specials milestone
As the first Indian comedian to cross the landmark of five Netflix specials, Fool Volume is a major milestone for Das. With shows like Abroad Understanding, Losing It, For India, and the Emmy-winning Landing, he has consistently pioneered the spread of Indian comedy to audiences worldwide. As the trailer teases, Das is here to make you not only laugh, but think.
Twitter Post
Check out the trailer
Indian comedy gets loud and it's not messing around 🎤🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 7, 2025
Shot in multiple cities across the world, International Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das is back to make you laugh, think, and feel all the feels with his brand new special.
Watch Vir Das: Fool Volume, shot by an Indian crew… pic.twitter.com/8Qd0kQfE6J