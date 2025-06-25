'Aap Jaisa Koi'-'The Sandman': Top Netflix titles premiering in July
What's the story
Netflix is all set to bring a diverse range of shows in July 2025, promising something for everyone. From thrilling mysteries and heartwarming reality series to exciting anime and hilarious comedies, the streaming giant has it all. Here are the top five Indian and international titles you won't want to miss this month.
1, 2, 3
'Better Late Than Single,' 'The Summer Hikaru Died'
The Summer Hikaru Died is an anime adaptation of a popular manga about two teenage friends in a haunted mountain town that hits Netflix on July 5. It will be followed up by Better Late Than Single, a unique reality show where lifelong singles try dating for the first time, on July 8. Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan collaborate for the first time in Vivek Soni's heartfelt drama, Aap Jaisa Koi. The Hindi romance will debut on July 11.
4, 5
'Untamed,' 'Vir Das: Fool Volume'
Untamed, a tense thriller set in Yosemite National Park where federal agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) and veteran ranger Paul Souter (Sam Neill) investigate a body found deep in the forest, premieres on July 17. The next day, comedian Vir Das will drop his latest stand-up comedy special, Vir Das: Fool Volume.
6, 7
'My Melody & Kuromi,' 'The Sandman'
My Melody & Kuromi, a stop-motion animated series celebrating the 50th and 20th birthdays of two beloved Sanrio characters, My Melody and Kuromi, comes on July 24. The show conveys life lessons through their hilarious rivalry and friendship. Lastly, Neil Gaiman's fantasy series The Sandman Season 2 follows Dream's journey through Hell, ancient Greece, and the Endless family. These shows promise an unforgettable binge-watching experience this July!