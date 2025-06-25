'Aap Jaisa Koi'-'The Sandman': Top Netflix titles premiering in July

1, 2, 3

'Better Late Than Single,' 'The Summer Hikaru Died'

The Summer Hikaru Died is an anime adaptation of a popular manga about two teenage friends in a haunted mountain town that hits Netflix on July 5. It will be followed up by Better Late Than Single, a unique reality show where lifelong singles try dating for the first time, on July 8. Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan collaborate for the first time in Vivek Soni's heartfelt drama, Aap Jaisa Koi. The Hindi romance will debut on July 11.