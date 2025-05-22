Fatima Shaikh-Pavail Gulatie lead 'Teen Kawwe': What to expect
What's the story
Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pavail Gulatie are all set to star opposite each other in the upcoming web series, Teen Kawwe.
The project, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, will also see Freedom at Midnight star Sidhant Gupta in a pivotal role.
This will be the first on-screen pairing of the trio.
Here's everything to know.
Series details
'Teen Kawwe' is expected to be a comedy-drama
While specific details about Teen Kawwe are yet to be revealed, the main cast has been confirmed.
The series will be a slice-of-life drama laced with humor, emotions, and realism.
Shaikh (Dangal, Dhak Dhak) and Gulatie (Thappad, Deva) have already started shooting for the project, reported Filmfare.
Career updates
Shaikh's upcoming project and Gulatie and Gupta's recent work
Shaikh's next project is Anurag Basu's much-anticipated anthology Metro... In Dino, which is set to hit the screens on July 4.
The romantic drama features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal in an ensemble cast.
Gulatie was last seen in the JioHotstar film Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, while Gupta's last project was Netflix's Black Warrant, co-starring Zahan Kapoor.