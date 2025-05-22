What's the story

Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pavail Gulatie are all set to star opposite each other in the upcoming web series, Teen Kawwe.

The project, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, will also see Freedom at Midnight star Sidhant Gupta in a pivotal role.

This will be the first on-screen pairing of the trio.

Here's everything to know.