'Sam Bahadur's 'Banda' MV: Vicky Kaushal embodies Manekshaw's unstoppable spirit

By Aikantik Bag 12:30 pm Nov 22, 202312:30 pm

'Sam Bahadur' releases in theaters on December 1

Attention! Sam Bahadur is coming to capture the theaters and the hearts of viewers with his enigmatic smile and inspiring story. The upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal has released its second song, Banda. The song highlights Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his strength and determination for the Indian Army. The high-on-life track is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan and composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

More about the track and the film

In the music video for Banda, Kaushal embodies the unstoppable spirit of Manekshaw. The uplifting song's soulful lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Kaushal shared the video on social media and penned, "A force of strength, A great soldier in every sense. रब का banda hai ye, सब का banda hai ye! #Banda song out now! #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023." The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

