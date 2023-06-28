Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is slow and steady

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 11:13 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is definitely having a "hatke" ride at the box office. The film picked up its pace in its third week. In its fourth week, the film is showing quite a momentum and this is a good sign. Vicky Kaushal is a phenomenal actor but has delivered very few commercial successes and the same goes for Sara Ali Khan.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 82.01 crore. The film received a mixed response from critics but has been loved by viewers in tier-II and tier-III cities. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

