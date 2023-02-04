Entertainment

'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' fails amid 'Pathaan' box-office rampage

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 04, 2023, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap', 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' also features Vicky Kaushal in a cameo role

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is the latest Bollywood release that arrived in the theaters on Friday. It hit the cinema halls two weeks after Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, and the latter's impact on it can be seen in its box office collection on the first day of its release. Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat stars Alaya Furniturewala and debutant Karan Mehta.

Why does this story matter?

While makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzaada decided to delay its release owing to Pathaan's massive success at the box office, Kashyap went ahead with the release of his latest film.

It is the first Hindi film to release after Pathaan. Kashyap's romantic drama witnessed a massive impact on its box office numbers as moviegoers continued to book tickets for Pathaan.

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' sees slow opening

Speaking of the box office numbers, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat did not have a great start at the ticket windows. According to reports, the project collected roughly only Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh on the first day of its release. The movie has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs. 8 crore to Rs. 10 crore.

Vicky Kaushal reprises 'Manmarziyaan' role of DJ Mohabbat

Vicky Kaushal and Kashyap share a great bond. Their history dates back to Gangs of Wasseypur when Kaushal assisted the director. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor also had an unnoticed cameo in Kashyap's Bombay Velvet. Later, the two worked together in Manmarziyaan, and Kaushal's character of a DJ in it was also reprised in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat in a cameo.

All about 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is about two love stories that are shown parallelly, one which blooms in Dalhousie while the other in London. Both love stories feature Alaya F and Mehta as Amrita/Ayesh and Yacoob/Harmeet. The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi, who has once again collaborated with Kashyap after Dev D, Bombay Velvet, and Manmarziyaan.

