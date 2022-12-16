Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water': Analyzing pre-sale collection, ticket prices

James Cameron-directorial 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has opened big at the Indian box office with Rs. 20 crore in pre-sales

James Cameron's much-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water hit the theaters on Friday. A sequel to 2009's Avatar, the film has had a stellar opening at the Indian box office. According to preliminary figures, it collected Rs. 20 crore in pre-sales for its opening day. Will the film set a new record in India and globally? Here's everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

James Cameron's world of Sky People and the Na'vi has returned after a long wait of 13 years. Avatar 2 is the first of many sequels to the 2009's film. The third part of the franchise, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider will be released after a gap of two years, in 2026.

The prequel collected $2.9B globally to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' registered strong opening in India

Per the figures, the film earned Rs. 20 crore through advance booking for the opening day. It is expected to be one of the biggest opening films in India. So far, only four films have crossed the Rs. 20 crore mark in advance booking; these include RRR, Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, and KGF: Chapter 2.

'KGF: Chapter 2' ahead of 'Avatar 2'

According to reports quoting trade analysts, the Rs. 20 crore collection through advance booking is till Thursday night. The collection is expected to shoot up eventually. However, per the pre-sales figure, Avatar 2's collection in India is way behind KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel's film earned Rs. 80 crore through advance booking on its opening day, becoming the highest advance-booking movie in India.

Film selling fewer tickets but at a higher price

Per reports, the Cameron directorial sold fewer tickets in India compared to other films. Despite this, it's included its name in the list of films with the highest advance booking. This is so because the ticket price has been kept high, going as high as Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,000 (IMAX) in several cities. Avatar 2 has been released in multiple languages.

It might collect Rs. 40cr to Rs. 50cr in India

Going by the advance booking numbers, it is expected that Avatar 2 will rake in around Rs. 40 crore to Rs. 50 crore on its opening day. This is considered to be a solid opening for any Hollywood film in India. Meanwhile, it's expected to take away around $600M globally. Its collections may increase over the weekend, owing to its positive reviews.