'Brahmastra' to 'Avatar 2,' multiple trailers releasing with 'Thor 4'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 04, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

Cinephiles are in for several treats! Bookings for Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder opened well ahead of its release on Thursday (July 7). Within days, most of the shows were sold out for the much-awaited Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale-led project. Now, there's another reason for moviegoers to book tickets. Multiple anticipated movie trailers will be screened alongside the Marvel movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder was the next most-awaited release for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Adding to the film's excitement, it was recently revealed that now, the trailers of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Brahmastra will be attached to the Marvel superhero flick along with Avatar: The Way of Water teaser.

Tweet Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the development

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and shared the development. His tweet read, "Triple treat for Indian fans: 'BRAHMASTRA' trailer, 'AVATAR' teaser attached to 'THOR' in India... #Brahmāstra trailer and #Avatar: #TheWayOfWater teaser attached to #Marvel's #Thor: #LoveAndThunder in #3D and #2D, which arrives in #India on [Thursday]. #ThorLoveAndThunder (sic)."

Twitter Post See the tweet here

Statement 'Brahmastra' trailer will be screened in 3D for first time

"Viewers had seen Brahmastra's trailer on the big screen during JugJugg Jeeyo. But this is the first time they'll get to see it in 3D," Bollywood Hungama reported. Meanwhile, a Yash Raj Films executive stated, "Exhibitors across India are charged by the audience reactions to Shamshera and there is a craze amongst movie buffs to catch this big-screen spectacle on the biggest possible screen."

Anticipation 'Thor: Love and Thunder' guarantees entertainment from start to finish

Last but not the least, reports also claim that Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water teaser trailer will also be attached to Thor: Love and Thunder. Cameron's film is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022. This development ensures that the movie experience for Thor: Love and Thunder will definitely be an entertaining one from start to finish, quite literally.