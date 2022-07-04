Entertainment

Ajay Devgn turns director for fourth time with action-thriller 'Bholaa'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 04, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn will direct and act in 'Bholaa,' set to release on March 30 next year.

It's time for Ajay Devgn to say "lights, camera, action" again! The Golmaal actor is set to don the directorial hat for the fourth time with Bholaa, which will release on March 30, 2023. A Hindi remake of the superhit 2019 Tamil film Kaithi starring Karthi, Bholaa is touted to be an action-thriller. Devgn will play the lead, while Tabu has a pivotal role.

Devgn, who is primarily known for his intense and brooding characters, has starred in multiple hits such as Singham and Gangaajal.

As a director, he has helmed U Me Aur Hum which co-starred Kajol, Shivaay, and the recent aviation thriller Runway 34.

Kaithi had opened to much critical and commercial appreciation and it'll be interesting to see if Bholaa will replicate its success.

Devgn shared the update on Twitter. "It's time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023," he wrote in his crisp announcement. Elated fans were quick to comment and wished Devgn well for the project. While one tweeted, "It will be blockbuster, sir," another one said, "It's going to be epic, sir." #AjayDevgn and #Bholaa also started trending minutes post his tweet.

Kaithi, directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj (Vikram), chronicled the journey of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison. However, things go awry when he is embroiled in a tussle between police and a drug mafia. Notably, Bholaa was initially supposed to be directed by Devgn's cousin and film editor Dharmendra Sharma (Shivaay, Company).

Devgn has a lot lined up as an actor too. He'll next be seen in Thank God, which will reunite him with his Runway 34 and De De Pyaar De co-actor Rakul Preet Singh. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu on October 24. Moreover, Drishyam 2, which co-stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, will release on November 18.