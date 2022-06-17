Entertainment

Ajay's 'Thank God,' Janhvi's 'Good Luck Jerry' book release dates

Ajay's 'Thank God,' Janhvi's 'Good Luck Jerry' book release dates

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 17, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

'Thank God' has received a new release date.

Things have been quite dismal for Bollywood so far this year, considering multiple major releases have been grasping at straws. However, things may change soon due to a slew of intriguing projects. This includes Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy Thank God which will release this Diwali, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry will hit Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since Kumar's latest offering Samrat Prithviraj tanked at the box office, there is already a lot riding on Ram Setu.

Now, with the clash all set to happen, it will be interesting to see which superstar will emerge victorious out of the two.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's dark comedy Good Luck Jerry raises expectations and will show her in a never-seen-before avatar.

'Thank God' 'Film is a slice-of-life that will tickle your funny bones'

T-Series took to social media to make the official announcement about Thank God, which reunites Devgn with his De De Pyaar De and Runway 34 co-star Rakul Preet Singh. The Indra Kumar directorial was earlier set for July 29 release. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Per the production house, "It is a slice-of-life that'll tickle your funny bones."

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement

'Good Luck Jerry' 'Good Luck Jerry' seems to be cat and mouse chase

On the other hand, Good Luck Jerry's posters were also unveiled on Friday. The film is a direct-to-OTT release. In the Siddharth Sengupta (Balika Vadhu) directorial, Kapoor will share the screen with Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It's a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila and going by the posters, it seems to be a cat and mouse chase.

Another clash 'Raksha Bandhan' will clash with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' soon

Thank God is not the only clash Akshay Kumar will be encountering this year. His next, Raksha Bandhan has booked the August 11 date, which means it'll lock horns with Laal Singh Chaddha. With this Forrest Gump Hindi remake, Aamir Khan is returning to screens after four years. In this tussle between two beloved stars, who will win hearts? Only time will tell.