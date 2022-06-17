Entertainment

T-Series is making biopic on CCD founder VG Siddhartha

Jun 17, 2022

VG Siddhartha's story will be translated on celluloid by T-Series. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TSeries)

T-Series, Almighty Motion Picture, and Karma Media Entertainment have joined hands for Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha's biopic. It will be based on the upcoming book titled Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha. Pan Macmillan India will be publishing the book. It has been authored by Rukmini BR and Prosenjit Datta, two investigative journalists.

Context Why does this story matter?

T-Series has also previously produced true stories and biopics such as Airlift (2016), Sarbjit (2016), and Jhund (2022).

Almighty Motion Picture recently acquired the rights for the Tata family's biopic, while Karma Media Entertainment had produced Thalaivi.

Siddhartha reportedly died by suicide in 2019 due to financial losses and the film is expected to lift the shroud off several mysteries in his life.

Quote 'Ecstatic to bring this intriguing biopic,' said Bhushan Kumar

The film aims to dig deeper into the story and explore the nuances of Siddhartha's life, who was dubbed the "coffee king of India." Bhushan Kumar, who will be backing the project, said, "Everyone is acquainted [with] Cafe Coffee Day as a brand, we are quite ecstatic to bring this intriguing biopic of the man who co-founded the country's largest retail chain."

Source material 'Siddhartha's story is filled with thrilling twists and turns'

The writers are confident about the source material and believe that Siddhartha's story will be ripe with intriguing material. Rukmini said, "Siddhartha's story is filled with thrilling twists and turns. Almighty Motion Picture's track record of bringing complex human stories to screen makes this adaptation an exciting proposition." Datta, too, said the late businessman represented a remarkable contrast of both humility and ambition.

Real life Siddhartha was found dead in May 2019 near Mangalore

Siddhartha, before facing humongous financial losses, was perceived as a strikingly successful businessman. He laid the foundation of CCD in 1996 in Bengaluru with immediate success. The brand soon became a rage all over India. However, Siddhartha suddenly disappeared on July 29, 2019, and his body was discovered two days later by three fishermen at the Hoige Bazaar beach in Mangalore.