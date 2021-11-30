'Chaka Chak' review: 'Atrangi Re's song is ideal for weddings

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 12:18 pm

Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re released their first song yesterday. Titled Chaka Chak, the track featuring Soha Ali Khan and Dhanush is doing exceptionally well online (It is trending at number five). You can watch it on the T-Series official YouTube channel. The peppy song with catchy beats can be an ideal baraat song at a wedding. Here's our review.

Song

Rendition by Shreya Ghoshal is this tracks' USP

Composed by AR Rahman, this number has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. Her energetic voice is the USP of this track. The lyrics by Irshad Kamil are simple and easy to remember. But, the blend of instruments such as nadaswaram, shehnai, and flute used in the track will leave you amazed. When you listen to this song, your feet will automatically start tapping.

Video

The video and the song, all are in sync

The video starts with Khan dancing in a green saree at the wedding of Dhanush. It seems that Khan, as well as the dancers, are enjoying the song to its full extent. The traditional attire of the background artists and different musical instruments give the song an authentic South Indian feeling. Interestingly, at the video's end, Kumar jumps from an elephant and hugs Khan.

Resemblance

Beats of 'Chaka Chak' may remind you of 'Chinnamma Chilakkamma'

Remember Chinnamma Chilakkamma, the famous song from Meenaxi, starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor? Sukhwinder Singh had crooned that track, which was also composed by Rahman. Its beats are identical to Chaka Chak. With over 10 million views on YouTube, Chinnamma Chilakkamma is still one of the upbeat numbers by the ace composer. Also, Khan will remind you of Madhuri Dixit from Badi Mushkil (Lajja).

Twitter Post

Conclusion

Looks like the song comes at a turning point

It seems that the track comes at an important juncture in the film. Verdict: Both song and video get 3.5/5 stars. This Aanand L. Rai-directorial will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021. Interestingly, this would be Kumar's second OTT release after horror-comedy, Laxmii, also a Hotstar outing. This film is reportedly a cross-cultural story of different people, set in Madurai and Bihar.