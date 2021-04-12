-
Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, was pampered by her friends with a surprise baby shower on Sunday.
The event had to be a virtual one owing to the current coronavirus restrictions in Maharashtra.
An ecstatic Ghosal posted a set of pictures from the ceremony along with a heart-warming caption on social media.
Ghoshal and her friends connected via a video call
In one of the pictures, the award-winning singer can be seen wearing a sash that read "Mommy-to-Be." Different dishes were seen kept on the table in this picture.
She even shared a close-up of the spread of food that her friends had sent for her.
Ghoshal also uploaded another picture, where she was seen attending a group video call.
Naturally, she hoped for a life without a curfew
Though Ghoshal seemed happy, she yearned for a "curfew-free celebration."
With the pictures, she wrote, "When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance. Online surprise baby shower from my cutest 'Baawris.' Everyone cooked something, or made something handmade, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games. How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here."
