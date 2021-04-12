-
BTS announces online concert Bang Bang Con 2021, ARMY excitedLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 10:55 am
Be ready to welcome BTS on your screens, again!
Just over a week after releasing their new single, K-pop band BTS has now announced Bang Bang Con 2021.
The event is scheduled to take place on April 17 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) on the septet's official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.
This will be the second edition of the special virtual event.
Previous Bang Bang Con was a free two-day online concert
The K-pop band took to social media on Saturday to announce Bang Bang Con 21.
"BTS concert in your room #BANGBANGCON21 coming soon!" the group wrote on their post.
Last April's inaugural Bang Bang Con was a free two-day online concert series featuring live performance footage dating back to 2015.
The event arrived after the band's 2020 Map of the Soul tour was postponed.
Here's the official Bang Bang Con 21 announcement
A post shared by bts.bighitofficial on
The band will soon be celebrating their eight-year anniversary
The K-pop sensation will be completing their eighth year as artists on June 13.
Celebrations are expected to be huge, given their massive reach and record breaking spree.
Notably, BTS also entered the Guinness World Records for 'Most Simultaneous Viewers For A Music Video On YouTube Premieres' last month.
The band also holds the maximum Kids' Choice Awards ever won by a music group.