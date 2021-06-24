First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 07:14 pm

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon set to give another hit song with 'Filhaal 2'

Akshay Kumar made his music video debut with Filhall, alongside Nupur Sanon in 2019. The B Praak track became a big hit and now, the teaser of its second version is set to release on June 30. Kumar took to his social media to announce the same and also gifted fans with its first look. The upcoming emotional track is titled Filhaal 2 Mohabbat.

Details

Kumar, Sanon's onscreen chemistry had won hearts

Kumar posted the first look on Twitter and wrote, "And the pain continues...If Filhall touched your heart Heart suit, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul...Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!" Sanon (Kriti Sanon's sister) too made her debut with Filhall. Now, Kumar and Sanon are set to win hearts once again with their on-screen chemistry in this upcoming song.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Kumar's post

Information

The shoot of the music video began last year

Sanon had announced last year on her birthday that the shoot for the music video had already begun. She posted a picture on her Instagram handle along with the announcement. The photo featured Sanon with Kumar, Ammy Virk, Jaani and Arvinder Khaira. Virk played the actress' partner in Filhall, and Asmita Sood, who was missing in the photo, portrayed Kumar's wife.

About

What was the song 'Filhall' about?

The song, Filhall, written by Jaani, narrates a painful love story. Kumar, who's a doctor, finds out his ex-lover Sanon is his patient, who has met with a terrible accident. It brings back his memories of her and the time they spent together. It shows the pain of not being with the person you love. The new song might complete their incomplete love story.

Projects

For now, Kumar is busy with 'Sooryavanshi,' 'Raksha Bandhan'

Given the impact Filhall created, fans are eagerly waiting for part two, but its release date hasn't been announced yet. Apart from this, Kumar has many interesting projects, releasing in theaters and OTT platforms. He has Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline. Kumar is also making his digital debut with Prime Video's The End.