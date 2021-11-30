Did you get reference to these moments in '83' trailer?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 12:01 pm

After a long wait, Ranveer Singh dropped the trailer to his sports drama 83 today. The Kabir Khan directorial traces the Indian men's cricket team's journey of clinching the 1983 World Cup by defeating the greatest team then (West Indies). Naturally, several real incidents found a mention in the teaser clip. How many did you guess right? Let's look at the trailer breakdown.

Background

Why does this story matter?

Originally set for April 2020 release, 83 has suffered long delays because of the pandemic. It is undoubtedly an important venture in Singh's career. Also, the historic 1983 win in England is sure to strike a chord with our cricket-loving nation. The film also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

Trailer

Trailer begins with India's must-win World Cup game against Zimbabwe

The nearly four-minute-long trailer begins with India's must-win World Cup match against Zimbabwe on June 18, 1983. Singh as Kapil Dev is taking a shower, assured that he has enough time before going out to bat. But he's interrupted when India loses four wickets for only 9 runs on the board. This shows how shaken the side was. But things were about to change.

History

Makers highlight Dev's legendary 175-run innings efficiently

As cricket enthusiasts would remember, Dev had played a true captain's innings in the Zimbabwe match, smashing 175 runs, not out. From a score of 17/5, India had completed the first innings at 266/8 in 60 overs. We are shown glimpses of this legendary innings throughout the trailer. And we see how a team no one expected to excel suddenly grabbed the spotlight.

Comments

Singh bears resemblance to ex-Indian captain, also captures his diction

We get a look at Clive Lloyd's West Indies team, which was the favorite then. Khan has pitted the narrative as the underdogs' rivalry with the best in the world and emotions are sure to run high. Singh not only bears a resemblance to the former Indian captain, but also captures his diction. Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev also gets multiple but short shots.

Information

Various comic elements balance out high-tension moments in trailer

Makers balance out the high-tension mood with various comic moments like Team India meeting the Queen of England or the squad's failed banter in English with the opposite side. The film is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam on December 24.