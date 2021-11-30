Spoiler alert: This 'Eternals' lead character is indeed dead

Ending of 'Eternals' raised many questions. Now, we have answer to one

Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to a bunch of new superheroes this year with Eternals. The ending of the Chloé Zhao directorial raised some questions, with fans wondering if Ikaris (Richard Madden) really died there. Now, a co-screenwriter on board the multi-starrer has given out the definitive answer. Spoilers ahead and yes, Ikaris is truly no more. Here are the details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

What happened in Eternals? In the movie, the Eternals find out their real cause of creation was to facilitate the "emergence" of a Celestial. But the emergence will cause Earth's end, something the group opposes. Ikaris, considered to be the strongest Eternal, doesn't hold this view, thereby going against his family. Upon losing, guilt-ridden Ikaris was seen flying toward the Sun at the end.

Confirmation

'It was always like that': Firpo on Ikaris's destiny

Given Ikaris had Superman-like powers (super-strength, super-speed, flight, etc.), many fans believed he would have somehow survived. But that's not true. "I don't want to prove you wrong if you were on the side saying that he didn't die, but yeah, it was always that," co-screenwriter Kaz Firpo told CBR. Firpo added Ikaris's guilt makes it so that death is his only option.

Quote

Ikaris's death was more like seeking oblivion, added screenwriter

"It's sort of saying, 'I can't serve the Eternals. If I can't serve the Celestials, and I can't be with my family, then I choose this third option,' which -- for him -- really is oblivion. So yeah, he dead (sic)," Firpo noted.

Connection

Character's death is actually quite fitting as per Greek myth

Wondering how did Ikaris die when Superman has previously survived the Sun's wrath if their powers are similar? The reason is his power source is cosmic energy, while Superman is fueled by the sun itself. Still, Ikaris's ending is justified in one sense. His end matches the Greek legend of Icarus, where the boy had flown too close to the Sun and died.

Future

Possibility of sequel or spin-off show is still alive

Superhero movie deaths can be severely impactful to hardcore fans. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans were utterly broken by the defeat of their heroes. This sorrow got multiplied with many heroes permanently bid goodbye in Avengers: Endgame. So fans of Ikaris, hold tight! Meanwhile, Firpo has kept the possibility of a sequel movie or show open. So there's that.