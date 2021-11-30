'Shark Tank India' S01 airs December-20, Rannvijay Singha to host

Rannvijay Singha won 'MTV Roadies' in 2003

We are all set to get our own version of the American television series Shark Tank. The Indian version of the globally renowned business reality show will premiere on Sony TV next month. And, Rannvijay Singha (MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla) will host this edition that will serve as a platform for budding entrepreneurs to share their business ideas with the Sharks aka investors.

Sharks in this series are experienced investors and business experts. In the show, selected entrepreneurs will have to make business presentations to a panel of five investors. These judges will analyze the projects and finally decide whether or not to invest in their company. The first promo of the Sony TV series Shark Tank India was unveiled on June 22 this year.

Sharing his excitement about hosting season one of this project, Singha said, "I have been an ardent fan of the global version of Shark Tank since many years and have always enjoyed watching this along with my family." "I always believed that if a show like Shark Tank comes to India, it would help uplift so many business aspirants here," he added.

Elaborating about the concept of the show and his role as a host, Singha said that he would explain the format of the reality show, simplify the process of business deals for the audiences, engage with the entrepreneurs regarding their ideas, and highlight the Sharks' expectations. "The feeling is just unbelievable," Netflix's Mismatched actor further expressed. The show will premiere on December 20.

Moreover, confirming his stint, Singha said, "I am really looking forward to take the viewers on this one of its kind journey with Shark Tank India." To recall, Singha became household fame after winning MTV Roadies in 2003. On the work front, he has hosted several MTV shows, including the latest Splitsvilla 13. He also has the ZEE5 series Forbidden Love to his credit.