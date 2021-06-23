'Shark Tank India' is here to encourage aspiring, talented entrepreneurs

Having one's own business is a dream many nurture, but there are various societal and financial restrictions that stop one from pursuing this dream. In a new development though, aspiring entrepreneurs who have a business idea that they think can make it big can head to Shark Tank India to win capital. A spin-off of the international series, Sony will air the Indian edition.

Announcement

The registrations are now open through the SonyLIV app

The first promo of the show was shared on Tuesday that shows a young aspiring businessman being made fun of by his friends, family, and almost everyone behind his back for harboring big dreams. But he perseveres and finds the right push and guidance on the Shark Tank stage. The promo also announced the registrations to participate can be done through the SonyLIV app.

Twitter Post

See the first 'Shark Tank India' promo here

World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein!

Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge. pic.twitter.com/rveCugaz6y — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) June 22, 2021

Details

The Indian 'sharks' are not yet revealed

The caption of the promo read, "World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein! Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge." Roughly translated, it said that India's experienced businessmen will help you make your business big. The sharks or the investors/guides for India adaptation aren't revealed yet.

Details

The 'sharks' take some equity in a company/idea

In every episode, there are five to six multi-millionaire venture capitalists/entrepreneurs called "sharks" who listen to different participants pitch either an existing company or an idea. The participant then presents a valuation, where they give away some percentage of the entity in exchange for money and guidance from the sharks. Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Cochran, Mark Cuban are some regular sharks in the international edition.

Adaptations

'Shark Tank' was originally a Japanese concept

The hit entrepreneurial reality show has been adapted in at least nine countries. But did you know, the US itself was late to the party? The concept came out first in a Japanese show over two decades ago. The British and Canadian versions are called Dragon's Den while the Czech version goes by Den D. Finland, Ukraine, Spain, and Poland also have their versions.