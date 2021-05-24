'The Vampire Diaries' creator working on new vampire TV series

'Vampire Academy' series is in the works at Peacock

Ready to enroll at the Vampire Academy? It's been four years since we last saw The Vampire Diaries on screen, but it looks like a new series is on its way. The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec announced Vampire Academy, an upcoming TV show that's coming to Peacock. Vampire fans might remember that it was earlier adapted into a movie, seven years ago.

Details

What we know about 'Vampire Academy' so far

Based on author Richelle Mead's book series, Vampire Academy follows two young women and their friendship that "transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society." Streaming platform Peacock has confirmed a ten-episode novel adaptation, in which Plec will be the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Marguerite MacIntyre, known for playing Sheriff Forbes, would assist.

Statement

The series will keep viewers on 'edge of their seats'

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC Universal, said, "Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock." "We know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats," she added.

Twitter Post

Plec was rooting for 'Vampire Academy' TV series since 2015

I think one day I'll do a Flowers In the Attic mini and a Vampire Academy TV series and all will be right in the world. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 20, 2015

History

The 2014 movie 'Vampire Academy' failed to make an impression

Vampire Academy, the film, told the story of Rose Hathaway, a half-vampire and half-human, working her way to becoming the guardian at St. Vladimir's Academy. Starring Zoey Deutch, Danila Kozlovsky, and Dominic Sherwood, it was critically panned and made only $15 million at the box office. A sequel, Frostbite, was also on the cards. However, the project never saw the light of the day.

Spinoffs

Success of 'The Vampire Diaries' paved way for multiple spin-offs

The Vampire Diaries universe has been a successful franchise, and its total number of seasons is a mere testament to that. The show had eight seasons, while its spin-offs The Originals had five, and Legacies was recently renewed for a fourth season. However, there is no confirmation whether Vampire Academy will be a part of the same universe. Only time will tell.