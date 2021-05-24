Chandrachur Singh talks about comeback in 'Aarya', being single dad

Chandrachur Singh gets candid about life and his future projects

Chandrachur Singh, known for many powerful roles, was away from the limelight for a long time. But since his comeback in Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya was so well-received, the actor is now considering more offers. In a recent interview, he talked about being a single father, how he bagged Aarya, and how he was supposed to work with Sushmita Sen years ago.

Life

Being a single father consumed Singh's life entirely

Singh, who has acted in successful movies like Maachis and Josh, maintained his distance from the film industry for many years. Talking about the reason, he said, "I am a single father, so that took up most of my time. I am pretty hands-on; I needed to be." Previously, he talked about how for a jet skiing accident, he lost out on many roles.

Quote

Due to medication, my weight would fluctuate, shared Singh

"My right-hand was pulled out of shoulder joint. There were multiple dislocations. I had a major surgery...couldn't shoot at a stretch, the pain would often become unbearable. I had to leave shoots midway. Also, due to medication, my weight would fluctuate," he detailed.

Details

Singh 'got goosebumps' when he met Sen for 'Aarya'

But now that he has returned, Singh talked about how it was working with Sen. "I was supposed to work with Sushmita years ago, but the project didn't work out," he reminisced, adding that when he agreed to do the webseries, he didn't know who's co-star would be. "(When Ram) told me he was taking me to meet Sushmita, I got goosebumps," he shared.

Quote

"I was pretty comfortable," Singh on Sen taking center stage

When asked if he was conformable with Sen taking the center stage in Aarya, Singh said candidly, "Aarya was basically a women-centric series. I was pretty comfortable in my skin. We worked as a team and got the best out of each other."

Information

'OTT has made films available to everyone at home'

To note, Aarya also marked Singh's OTT debut. The actor opines that streamers provide actors with exciting opportunities. "When you look at the digital space, there's an adaptability quotient going on," he added. He highlighted how audience's viewing habits have changed over time. "People could smell a good film from far. The advent of OTT has made them available to everyone at home."

Generation Gap

'I cannot do what Ranveer Singh is doing today'

Unlike many of his counterparts, Singh is aware of his limitations. The 52-year-old honestly says that everyone gets work in the film industry, according to their age bracket. "I cannot do what Ranveer Singh is doing today," he revealed. But Singh emphasized that OTT platforms have given an opportunity to "well-known faces and actors from the past. Everyone is in their own space."