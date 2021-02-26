Sushmita Sen, who was on cloud nine after receiving praise from the audience and critics alike for her show Aarya, has now given fans a reason to rejoice. The actress confirmed that the shooting of the second season of her crime-thriller drama has started. The show had released in June 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar and marked Sen's debut in the OTT world.

Sen took to social media to make the announcement. She shared a photo of her fierce eyes, covered with a few strands of hair. She wrote the following caption: She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 your wish is our command I love you guys!!! Let's do this (sic). The series has been directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani.

Sen essays the titular role of Aarya Sareen, who is a mother of three and is forced to take over her husband's illegal business after he is shot dead. While Aarya is reluctant to take over the dubious trade, she later does so in order to protect her children. The show also starred Sikander Kher and Chandrachur Singh in important roles.

The show marked Sen's return to acting after a gap of many years but she proved that her skills are still impeccable. She made the most of her screen time, initially portraying the role of a housewife and a mother with the utmost charm and then slipping into the shoes of a woman who just lost everything, with almost unreal ease.

Aarya won big at both the Filmfare OTT awards and the Critics Choice Awards. Sen won the award for 'Best Actress in a Drama Series' at the Filmfare OTT awards. She posted a picture on Instagram, saying "It's been a long time coming!! Overwhelmed & happy to show it! (sic)" She had also won the 'Best Actress' award at the Critics Choice Awards.

