Bollywood heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, has been summoned by Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit with regards to his legal battle against the Queen actress, Kangana Ranaut. The case involves an alleged exchange of emails between them. Roshan has been asked to appear before the CIU on February 27 and record his statement. With this order, the ugly spat between them is back in the news.

Beginning It all started with 'silly ex,' became Bollywood's high-profile controversy

The controversy crystallized when Ranaut called Roshan her "silly ex" years ago. The statement ignited a sharp reaction from Roshan and he had also sent a legal notice, asking her to apologize. Ranaut didn't apologize and instead sent a notice to Roshan. When the controversy broke out, Roshan had claimed an impersonator emailed Ranaut but the latter said it was indeed him.

Twitter Ranaut tweeted about the 'affair' last year as well

While Roshan hasn't spoken much about the rumored affair on social media, Ranaut has repeatedly mentioned it. Last year, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, she claimed he had an affair with his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan. When a Twitter user concurred, Ranaut had compared Rajput's story with hers, saying she couldn't understand why Roshan became hostile toward her.

Twitter Post 'What I shared with Hrithik was genuine'

I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Details Families of both the stars have been supporting them

While interminable twists and turns struck the infamous controversy, families of both the stars supported them. In March, showing support for Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel had tweeted a photo with Roshan, claiming that he tried to impress her to get in the good books of the actress. "Aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun," she had tweeted way before her account was suspended.

Bollywood Ranaut and Roshan have worked in handful of movies together