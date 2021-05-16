'Mahabharat' makes comeback: Other shows we want back on television

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 16, 2021, 01:09 pm

The iconic 'Mahabharat' series is finally returning to television

Even though most of us rely on streaming services for entertainment, the charm of TV seldom fades away. Keeping aside the usual saas-bahu soaps and series with women turning into flies (read: Sasural Simar Ka), we did have feel-good shows and strong woman characters on-screen once. With Mahabharat (2013) making a comeback, here are some other shows we want to see on television again.

Instagram Post

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain confirmed the news on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by sourabhraaj.jain on May 6, 2021 at 5:51 pm IST

#1

Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993): Fan-favorite sitcom, narrated Diwan family's story

Dekh Bhai Dekh, a fan-favorite sitcom, told the story of the dysfunctional Diwan family. Many generations live under the same roof and that leads to conflicts and even more laughter. It starred talented actors such as Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsaver, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, and Vishal Singh, among others. To note, the iconic '90s show was produced by Jaya Bachchan.

#2

Shanti (1994): The Mandira Bedi-starrer scorched TV screens

Another show that redefined Indian television in the '90s was the Mandira Bedi-starrer Shanti. Before TV showed women as either victims or plotting vamps, we had characters who were independent and headstrong. Shanti is a journalist who enters the dangerous "Shanti" mansion where two characters, who have dark, hidden secrets, live. The show first aired on DD National and later on Star Plus.

#3

Saans (1998): Poignant show led by Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta-starrer Saans was another poignant show that never dealt with stereotypes and showed a head-strong woman taking charge. Beautifully written and directed by Gupta, it told the story of a woman in a happy marriage. However, she has to deal with her husband (Kanwaljit Singh) getting involved in an extra-marital affair. It breaks her, but she powers through just for her children.

#4

Hip Hip Hurray (1998): Focused on a group of teenagers

Hip Hip Hurray is a show that focused on the ups and downs of a Mumbai-based group of teenagers. It was an instant hit and became a national obsession among those in that age group. It addressed career, college, relationships, and many other aspects of life. No teen drama has managed to come close to Hip Hip Hurray's appeal, and it probably never will.