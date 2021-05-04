'Damini' actor Meenakshi Seshadri quashes death rumors, posts picture

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 07:41 pm

Meenakshi Seshadri, 57, has quashed rumors of her death on social media by posting a picture on Instagram.

The photo shows her in good health and high spirits.

The bizarre rumors claimed that she has lost her life to COVID-19.

To recall, Seshadri moved to the US after her marriage and stayed away from Bollywood for many years.

Here's more about this.

Instagram Post

This is the post through which Seshadri ended all rumors

Instagram post A post shared by meenakshiseshadriofficial on May 4, 2021 at 2:16 pm IST

Information

Many from the film industry were affected by the virus

While fortunately Seshadri is fine, many from the entertainment industry have tragically died to the deadly COVID-19 second wave in India.

Producer Ramu, filmmaker KV Anand, director Naveen, composer Shravan Rathore, editor Waman Bhonsle are among those who lost the battle to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor tested positive but then recovered successfully.

Profile

Seshadri was among the reigning Bollywood stars of the '80s

Seshadri made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film Painter Babu.

She became a household name after featuring in the 1983 movie Hero opposite Jackie Shroff.

Seshadri also starred in many blockbuster movies like Meri Jung, Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, and others.

The acting icon reportedly runs a dance school in Texas and teaches Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi.

Details

Open to making a comeback once her kids are settled

She kept her distance from the film industry after tying the knot with investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995.

The couple has a son and a daughter.

She only posts on Instagram to keep her fans up-to-date about her life.

In an interview with TV9, the veteran actress said she is open to making a comeback once her kids are settled.

Rumors

Other celebrities who became victims of death hoax

Not just Meenakshi, many actors fell prey to rumors of their death.

There was once a speculation about Amitabh Bachchan succumbing to an accident in the US.

Even Ayushmann Khurrana became a victim of a similar hoax, which claimed that he died in a snowboarding accident in Switzerland.

Dilip Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Nick Jonas also had to face similar hoaxes.