Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand dies at 54, was COVID-19 positive

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 01:12 pm

Famous Tamil director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away today after suffering a heart attack. He was 54.

Anand reportedly experienced a sharp pain in his chest and drove to a hospital to get it checked.

He breathed his last around 3 am. His COVID-19 diagnosis also came back positive, and hence, no one was allowed at his funeral.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in soon.

Details

His last rites were held at Besant Nagar crematorium

His last rites were conducted at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai, said reports.

After having a fruitful career of more than a decade as a Director of Photography, he made his directorial debut in 2005 with the movie Kana Kandaen, starring Prithviraj, and Vivek.

He then went on to direct many popular movies such as Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaan.

Condolences

Superstars Allu Arjun, Prithiviraj offer condolences on social media

Many bigwigs from the film industry fondly recalled their times with Anand.

Megastar Allu Arjun wrote, "Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman. Sir you will always be remember and missed. Condolences to the near, dear and family."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "You played a way more important role in my career than you'll ever realize. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken!"

Respects

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts: Mohanlal

Meanwhile, Mohanlal wrote, "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams."

Dhanush, who has worked with Anand in the hit film Anegan, expressed shock and added, "A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon."

Work

Anand lent his skills to many movies across different languages

A masterful DOP, he won a National Film Award for Best cinematography for Priyadarshan's 1996 film Thenmavin Kombath. His directorial breakthrough was 2009's Ayan.

He extensively collaborated with director Shankar and worked on movies like Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji.

He also did the camera work for Bollywood movies like Josh, Nayak: The Real Hero (Hindi remake of Mudhalvan) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh.