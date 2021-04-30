COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for further tests

Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday afternoon, has now been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to a leading daily, the veteran actor said that this decision was taken "to do some further tests," related to COVID-19.

Notably, he has already taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine.

'Everything is under control,' assured the veteran actor

The eldest son of Raj Kapoor had told ETimes yesterday that five of his staff members have also tested positive.

They have been admitted to the same hospital alongside him.

Giving an update, Kapoor told the portal today that the hospital was taking "good care" and "everything [was] under control."

"They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

He got the test done after feeling 'some shivering'

Speaking about his diagnosis, Kapoor said yesterday that he had "no discomfort" or "major problem" but felt "some shivering" and hence decided to get tested to be safe.

"I am not breathless and did not need an ICU or oxygen support either. I had a bit of fever but that is gone now," he shared.

The positive result, thus, took him by surprise.

Meanwhile, his family members, Karisma, Kareena, Babita, tested negative

After the 74-year-old tested positive for the virus, his daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, along with his wife Babita also underwent the test.

Thankfully, all of them have got negative results and are doing fine physically.

Meanwhile, the actor/director has also decided to sell his ancestral house in Chembur, the RK Cottage, to shift closer to the residences of his wife and daughters.

Kapoor is selling ancestral home to move closer to family

In fact, the shift is in its advanced stages as Kapoor has already bought a house in Bandra.

If it was not for the pandemic, the work on the new house should have been done by now.

Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv used to stay with him in Chembur, but after his death, Kapoor started feeling lonely and hence the decision.

Wishing him good luck!