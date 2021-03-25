Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 12:05 am

Makers of Haathi Mere Saathi have decided to postpone the release of the Hindi version of the multilingual film in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the northern markets. However, its release as Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu) will go as planned on Pongal, March 26. For the unversed, the adventure-drama was scheduled to be released in all the languages on that day.

New date will be decided when cases will fall

The production house backing the Prabu Solomon-directorial, Eros International, took to their social media handles to announce the postponement. The post read: "Given the COVID-19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film." Unsurprisingly, the new date will depend on the fall in the surge of cases.

Details Also starring: Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain, Vishnu Vishal

Haathi Mere Saathi was originally slated to release in April of 2020 until it had to be pushed back indefinitely in view of the pandemic. Earlier this year, lead star Rana Daggubati had announced that the new release date had been set at March 26. Apart from him, the film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain, and Vishnu Vishal in important roles.

Role Bandev is the kind of hero you want, says Daggubati

In an interview, Daggubati described his character, Bandev, as someone who is intricately associated with nature and fights against its exploitation. "Bandev is the kind of hero you want. I saw him in that perspective. So, I had to play him," the Baahubali actor had stated. He said he idolizes Bandev and recalled how shooting in the forest was "spiritually healing" for him.

