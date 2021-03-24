Stakes are higher for Ronny Bhaiya (Zakir Khan) in the second season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, as can be seen in the freshly-dropped trailer. Khan returns as Sakht Launda and this time he will be foraying into actual politics, where a new rival awaits him. The comedy show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 26. Here's a closer look at the clip.

Trailer The second season picks up from where the first ended

The makers dropped an over two-minute-long video earlier today to give us a sneak-peek into the life of Ronny after the incidents in the first season. The synopsis reads, "Ronny's lie of working for his Chacha, the MLA has come true. He now sets his sights on fighting the Parshad (Councilor) Election." But between him and his dream, lies a truckload of problems.

Conflict The clip introduces us to new characters

In the clip, we see that as Ronny begins preparations for the polls, the MLA brings Vicky and asks the protagonist to keep him by his side. Vicky ends up standing in the way of Ronny's cordial relations with Chacha, forcing him to step up his game. The trailer ends with Ronny making it clear who the 'hero' of the story is.

Concept The mood gets more serious this time around

While the last season focused on Ronny's shenanigans to establish the character, this season dives straight into the serious topics of politics and elections. Funny comebacks get replaced with masala dialogues in the trailer, taking the anticipation higher. The show also stars Vyom Sharma, Kumar Varun, Zakir Hussain, Alka Amin, Abimanyu Singh, Sunny Hinduja, Pritha Bakshi, Venus, and Onima Kashyap in important roles.

Background The trailer carries Khan's trademark all over it