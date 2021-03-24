Actress Kangana Ranaut, known for speaking her mind on raging issues, said on Tuesday that she doesn't plan to join politics, despite what some people may think. She made the remarks at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Thalaivi, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. "For me, the world of politics is quite unknown," she said.

Statement Ranaut junked theories about her political dreams

While addressing the press, the actress said that if she talks about any ongoing issue in the country, she is told that she wants to become a politician. "It's not like that. I react to everything as a citizen. I've no connection with politics, at all," she emphasized. She also took a jibe at naysayers, saying some people have a problem with her opinions.

She wondered why people get upset over her comments

Ranaut wondered why few people object to her liberty to voice her opinions. "They can say whatever they want about [things], but how dare I speak," she commented. "They were so hurt and pained, they created a scene, which we all saw," she added, hinting at her nasty fight with Shiv Sena. She added that when her property was being demolished she found an affinity with Jayalalithaa.

Reel-Real She drew comparisons between reel and real lives

She revealed that at the time her property faced the Maharashtra government's cranes, she was shooting for the assault sequence. In 1989, Jayalalithaa was physically assaulted and the loose end of her saree was pulled by DMK MLAs. This scene also featured in the trailer. "It would feel very uncanny as if reel and real-life has blended. It was very mysterious," she said.

Release Film not likely to create controversy in Tamil Nadu: Director