Adarsh Gourav, who has been winning international acclaim since The White Tiger released, has added another feather to his hat. The actor has received the prestigious Rising Star Award at the Asian World Film Festival. A jury comprising many established personalities conferred him the award. His portrayal of Balram Halwai in the movie had earlier earned him a nomination at the BAFTA Awards 2021.

Gourav, in his statement, said he is grateful and elated that the jury chose him for the award. "It's been a whirlwind of emotions for me since the release and to find any appreciation coming my way has been humbling. I'm grateful that I was given this opportunity to work on this film and embody this incredible role of a lifetime, (sic)" he added.

Gourav, whose acting chops were appreciated by audiences and critics alike, is up against global stars like Riz Ahmed, late Chadwick Boseman, Mads Mikkelsen, Anthony Hopkins, and Tahar Rahim in the Best Actor category at the BAFTA Awards 2021. The film's director Ramin Bahrani also earned a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The movie also features Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

The film that streamed on Netflix in January is the adaptation of the award-winning book of Aravind Adiga by the same name. The unique rags-to-riches story exposes India's corruption and the rich-poor divide. The film has earned widespread love and appreciation. It also scored a prestigious nomination in the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category for the 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled for April 25.

