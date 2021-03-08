Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 12:05 am

Actor-turned-director Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Ramprasad ki Tehrvi that released in theaters on January 1, will now start streaming on Netflix from March 31. The film premiered on October 17, 2019, at the Mumbai Film Festival and gained positive reviews. The film stars veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Kokona Sen Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and more. Pahwa shared the news on social media.

Announcement Pahwa made the announcement on Instagram

Pahwa took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, "RAM PRASAAD KI TERHAVI On NETFLIX From 31st march. 1st Jan 2021 released in cinema hall, Now completed 2 months great filling to achieve all good news back to back thanks to all my cast and crew (sic)." She also thanked the movie's producers, Jio Studios and Drishyam Films, in the post.

Instagram Post Here is what Pahwa posted

Movie The movie tells the story of a dysfunctional family

The film is set in Northern India and tells the story of the dysfunctional Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days after the family's patriarch, played by Shah, passes away. They reunite to perform the tehrvi rituals for the departed soul. During the course of these days, they discover new family dynamics, politics, and more. The film was touted to be a dramedy.

Director Pahwa is known for her acting skills

The veteran actress who made her directorial debut is a known face in both the TV and movie industry. Pahwa is best known for her role of Badki in DD's classic show Hum Log. In recent years, she has worked in hit movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savadhan, among others. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Content Netflix India recently announced a huge slate of 41 titles