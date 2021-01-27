Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina, which is a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal, is reportedly set to have a digital release. Directed by Amole Gupte, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in 2020 but its release got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Here are more details on this.

Context The movie was marred by several delays

This film was announced in 2017 by Saina on her Twitter account. However, it has faced several delays since then. Earlier, Shradhha Kapoor had been roped in to play the titular role but she eventually exited the project over schedule issues. Thereafter, Parineeti was hired for the role. The film also stars actor Manav Kaul as Saina's coach Pullela Gopichand.

Statement Makers are considering an OTT release, source says

Opening up about the plausible digital release, a source told Mid-Day, "Saina was slated to hit theaters last summer, but the plans came to a halt because of the pandemic." "Now, the makers have again begun discussions about its release. Considering theaters are functioning at 50% occupancy, they are considering an OTT release. A final call has yet to be taken," the source added.

Quote 'The film may release in next few months'

Meanwhile, Shubhrajyoti Barat, who plays Saina's father in the movie, told the publication, "The video-streaming platforms are an effective option. That said, these decisions are best left to the producers. The film may release in the next few months (sic)."

