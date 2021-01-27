Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Hollywood debut with an upcoming anthology film titled Women's Stories. The film will have six segments and will be directed by female directors from across the world. It will also reportedly have an all-female cast. The six segments will be short stories from different genres like drama, comedy, docu-drama, animation, and more.

Details She will feature in Leena Yadav's segment

Jacqueline will star alongside transgender model Anjali Lama, in filmmaker Leena Yadav's segment called Sharing a Ride. For the unversed, Yadav has previously directed movies such as Parched, Rajma Chawal and Teen Patti. The anthology will also star known Hollywood actors like Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Leonor Varela, and Marcia Gay Harden, among others.

Details Other segments include 'Unspoken,' 'Elbows Deep'

The other segments of the movie include Unspoken, directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi. It stars Italian actress Margherita Buy. Another segment called Lagonegro will be directed by Lucia Puenzo and will be led by Eva Longoria. Further, the segment Elbows Deep will be directed by Catherine Hardwicke and star model and actress Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jasmine Luv.

Statement What did the makers say about the project?

Women's Stories is being co-produced by Iervolino Entertainment and non-profit production company We Do It Together. Chiara Tilesi, the founder and President of We Do It Together, said, "We are dedicated to telling stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera. That's why Women's Stories is so important to us (sic)." The film will be shot in Italy, India, and US.

