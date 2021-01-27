Music maestro AR Rahman has launched a new initiative - Futureproof - aimed at presenting the Indian talent to the world. This venture will reportedly feature a collection of high-impact conference series, so as to promote and enhance the country's diverse talent across various streams including art, science and entrepreneurship. Here are more details on this.

The first edition of Futureproof has been curated by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and will feature Academy Award-winning writer Nick Vallelonga of Green Book fame as well as acting educator Bernard Hiller. This edition will focus on the future of cinema taking a deep dive into the processes that govern the representation of Indian cinema on the international scale.

Apart from the aforementioned, other popular names from the Indian film industry like Zoya Akhtar, Nandita Das, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Geetu Mohandas will also be a part of this series.

Speaking about the project, Rahman said in a statement, "I found myself faced with many questions after having grown up in India and traveled the world; questions that arose both out of curiosity and concern." "I felt the need to facilitate an exchange of artistic ideas and resources for Indian creatives. Futureproof was the answer I had been looking for all along," he added.

"I hope this digital conference triggers solutions, leading us to identify the missing links and bridge them," Rahman further said. He also expressed gratitude to Vallelonga, Hiller, Kashyap, and other filmmakers and creative people behind the project. "It's time we put our minds together and united to put Indian cinema, art and culture on the map (sic)," the singer-composer added.

