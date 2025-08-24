Top 8 Indian firms add ₹1.72L crore in market value

The combined market capitalization of eight out of the top 10 most valued companies in India surged by ₹1.72 lakh crore last week. Reliance Industries led the rally with a major gain, mirroring a bullish trend in domestic equities. The BSE benchmark index also witnessed gains, rising by 709 points or 0.87%.

Market leaders Take a look at the major gainers last week Reliance Industries' market capitalization increased by ₹48,107.94 crore last week. This took its total market valuation to ₹19.07 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever also saw a major jump in its m-cap, which surged by ₹34,280.54 crore to ₹6.17 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance also witnessed significant gains, with Bharti Airtel's valuation increasing by ₹33,899.02 crore to ₹11.02 lakh crore and Bajaj Finance's valuation rising by ₹20,413.95 crore to ₹5.55 lakh crore during the same period.

Tech gains Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank also witnessed significant gains Infosys's market capitalization rose by ₹16,693.93 crore to ₹6.18 lakh crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed a hike of ₹11,487.42 crore in its m-cap, taking it to ₹11.04 lakh crore. ICICI Bank's valuation also increased by ₹6,443.84 crore last week, with the bank's total market valuation reaching over ₹10 lakh crore during this period.