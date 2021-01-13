-
'The Girl On The Train' teaser shows Parineeti's intense avatarLast updated on Jan 13, 2021, 03:40 pm
-
Parineeti Chopra's upcoming Netflix film The Girl On The Train's teaser is now out.
The intense teaser of the film shows the actor trapped in a dreadful situation.
Sharing the teaser, Netflix India wrote, "Join @parineetichopra on a train journey like never before (sic)," while tagging the star cast of the movie, that is based on Paula Hawkins's thriller novel.
Here is more.
-
-
Bruised, bold and intense: Teaser shows Chopra in new look
-
The teaser of the movie is pretty dark and intense.
Chopra, who has thus far played several joyful characters on the screen, can be seen donning a bold look in this intriguing murder mystery.
Throughout the 20-second-long promo clip, Chopra's mysterious character can be seen in a panicked, bruised and dishevelled state.
The movie is set in London.
-
Film
It will be out on February 26
-
The Girl On The Train, that has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, will be released on the streaming platform Netflix on February 26, 2021.
It is the Hindi remake of a 2016 Hollywood movie that was based on a novel by the same name.
Apart from Chopra, the movie will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.
-
Information
What is the story of the movie?
-
The story of the movie revolves around the life of a curious divorced woman, who fixates on the lives of a couple she sees on the train and eventually gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds truths from her own past.
-
Quote
It's a privilege for me to play the character: Chopra
-
Chopra, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, was thrilled to step into the shoes of actor Emily Blunt for The Girl On The Train.
She had said in a statement, "Emily Blunt's performance in The Girl on the Train had blown my mind and it is a privilege for me to play the character that she has essayed so brilliantly on screen (sic)."
-
Information
Other upcoming releases on Netflix
-
Apart from The Girl On The Train, Netflix has several other exciting projects coming up. Renuka Shahane-directorial Tribhanga starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar will premiere on Netflix on January 15. Further, Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer The White Tiger will also be out this month.