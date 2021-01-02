Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who recently suffered a heart attack, has opened up about his frightening experience. In a recent interview, D'Souza revealed that it was one of the scariest times of his life. For the unversed, the 46-year-old choreographer suffered a major heart attack last month, after which he underwent a surgery. Here is more on this.

Details 'Never experienced such pain in my life'

D'Souza revealed that he was in the gym when he experienced severe pain in the chest and his wife rushed him to the hospital. Talking about the same, he stated, "This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it is a major heart attack (sic)."

Details 'My right artery had a 100 percent blockage'

Recalling the incident, D'Souza said, "I am told that my right artery had a 100 percent blockage. Usually, a normal human heart works at 55 percent and when I was taken to the hospital, it was working only 25 percent. It is probably hereditary, pre-workout session or work stress." "I believe in having a natural body," he added, rubbishing speculation that he takes steroids.

Experience Salman Khan helped D'Souza get through the difficult time

D'Souza and his family received support from superstar Salman Khan. He told Mid-Day, "As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle [D'Souza wife] called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors." "We call him an angel," he added.

