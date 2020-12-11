Bollywood choreographer and film director Remo D'Souza (46) today suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Remo, who last directed Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D, is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and has undergone angioplasty, reports said. His wife also confirmed the news. Here are more details on this.

Details The next 24 hours are crucial: Remo's wife

Confirming the news about Remo's health, his wife Lizelle D'Souza told The Indian Express, "It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important." His family members and some friends are present at the hospital. Meanwhile, a source has told ETimes that Remo is in a stable condition now.

Details Remo sir is doing fine: Dharmesh

Remo's friend and fellow choreographer Dharmesh Yelande told ETimes, "Remo sir is fine now, he is doing well. We all are at Kokilaben Hospital with him." "He had to go through surgery and everything is fine. We are not allowed inside but we are constantly in touch with his wife Lizelle D'Souza over calls. Remo sir's health is fine now," he added.

Work A brief about Remo's career