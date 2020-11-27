Former US President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama's production house has partnered with Netflix to produce a comedy series on President Donald Trump. The show will depict the pandemonium that ensued during the transition of power from Obama's government to the Trump administration in 2016. The shoot will begin next year and feature comedian Adam Conover of Adam Ruins Everything fame.

Context What can the audience expect from the show?

Titled The G Word, the series will be a mix of documentary and comedy sketch formats and loosely based on the book The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis. Goodreads describes The Fifth Risk as a non-fiction book that examines "the Trump administration's botched presidential transition." The series will reportedly analyze whether the word 'government' should be respected or despised.

Twitter Post Conover is excited on being a part of the series

Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I'm creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government. It's called The G Word, and I can't wait to share it with you. https://t.co/cLppFdfoWS — Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 19, 2020

Higher Ground A bit about Obamas's production house

Barack and Michelle Obama bought the rights to The Fifth Risk back in 2018. Their production house Higher Ground signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in the same year. In fact, Higher Ground Productions' first film American Factory, that released in 2019, won an Academy Award for the best documentary feature. The production house also produced Becoming, a documentary based on Michelle's life.

Documentaries Obamas have a history with Netflix

The Obamas have already produced two documentaries for Netflix- American Factory and Becoming. There is a lot more in the pipeline, including a film on American social reformer Frederick Douglass. Further, a preschool series titled Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents will educate kids about food. Separately, there is a post-WWII drama series set in New York City.

In denial Back to Trump and his denial